Kansanshi Dynamos have joined Konkola Blades at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table following victory over Kabwe Youth during Week 24 matches played at the weekend.

Kansanshi beat Kabwe Youth 1-0 away in Kabwe on the weekend leaders Konkola were playing in the ABSA Cup semifinals.

Experienced defender Bob Chansa scored the goal after 31 minutes as Kansanshi went on to emerge victors.

Both Kansanshi and Blades are tied on 46 points apiece but the Chililabombwe side has a superior goal difference and a game in hand.

Konkola will restore a three point lead at the top should they beat struggling Police College in their delayed game.

Third placed Kafue Celtic are four points behind the leading duo after edging MUZA 1-0 over the weekend.

Chambishi stayed fourth on the table after overcoming Kashikishi Warriors 2-0 at home in Chambishi.

Meanwhile, ex-Zambia star Isaac Chansa has started his tenure as City of Lusaka coach with a 1-1 away draw at Zesco Shockers in Mongu.

Promotion chasing Yamoto are number five on the table with 39 points and one un-played match

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 24

Kabwe Youth 0-1 Kansanshi Dynamos

Trident 2-1 Livingston Pirates

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 1-0 National Assembly

MUZA FC 0-1 Kafue Celtics

Nchanga Rangers 5 -0 Mpulungu

Chambishi FC 2-0 Kashikishi Warriors

Week 23 Rescheduled

Zesco Shockers 1-1 City of Lusaka

POSTPONED

Konkola Blades vs Police College

Mufulira Wanderers Vs Zesco Shockers