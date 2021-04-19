9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 19, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Div 1 Wrap: Kansanshi Dynamos Join Leaders Blades on Points

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Div 1 Wrap: Kansanshi Dynamos Join Leaders Blades on Points
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kansanshi Dynamos have joined Konkola Blades at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table following victory over Kabwe Youth during Week 24 matches played at the weekend.

Kansanshi beat Kabwe Youth 1-0 away in Kabwe on the weekend leaders Konkola were playing in the ABSA Cup semifinals.

Experienced defender Bob Chansa scored the goal after 31 minutes as Kansanshi went on to emerge victors.

Both Kansanshi and Blades are tied on 46 points apiece but the Chililabombwe side has a superior goal difference and a game in hand.

Konkola will restore a three point lead at the top should they beat struggling Police College in their delayed game.

Third placed Kafue Celtic are four points behind the leading duo after edging MUZA 1-0 over the weekend.

Chambishi stayed fourth on the table after overcoming Kashikishi Warriors 2-0 at home in Chambishi.

Meanwhile, ex-Zambia star Isaac Chansa has started his tenure as City of Lusaka coach with a 1-1 away draw at Zesco Shockers in Mongu.

Promotion chasing Yamoto are number five on the table with 39 points and one un-played match

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 24

Kabwe Youth 0-1 Kansanshi Dynamos

Trident 2-1 Livingston Pirates

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 1-0 National Assembly

MUZA FC 0-1 Kafue Celtics

Nchanga Rangers 5 -0 Mpulungu

Chambishi FC 2-0 Kashikishi Warriors

Week 23 Rescheduled

Zesco Shockers 1-1 City of Lusaka

POSTPONED

Konkola Blades vs Police College

Mufulira Wanderers Vs Zesco Shockers

Previous articleRUGBY: Diggers-KPF Derby Abandoned

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Div 1 Wrap: Kansanshi Dynamos Join Leaders Blades on Points

Kansanshi Dynamos have joined Konkola Blades at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table following victory over...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

RUGBY: Diggers-KPF Derby Abandoned

Sports sports - 0
The National Rugby League match between Kitwe rivals Diggers and KPF has been abandoned due to violent conduct by both sets of players. Kabwe referee...
Read more

Nkana Drop to Second From Bottom

Sports sports - 0
Coach Kelvin Kaindu's departure has not helped Nkana after they lost 1-0 away in a bottom three relegation clash at Lumwana Radiants on Sunday. The...
Read more

Beston Chambeshi Quits Kansanshi Dynamos

Sports sports - 0
Beston Chambeshi has resigned from FAZ National First Division promotion chasers Kansanshi Dynamos. Kansanshi general secretary Francis Malama confirmed Chambeshi's departure in a statement released...
Read more

Ngonga Quits Power Dynamos

Sports sports - 0
Veteran Power Dynamos striker Alex Ngonga has left the Kitwe giants. Power confirmed yesterday that Ngonga had voluntarily requested to be released by the Arthur...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.