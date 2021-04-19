9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 19, 2021
Feature Politics
Updated:

UPND youths stage midnight vigil at HH’s house as reports of his impending arrest intensify

By Chief Editor
Hundreds of UPND youths on Sunday night marched to Hakainde Hichilema’s residence in New Kasama where they kept vigil after reports resurfaced that Police were planning to stage a dawn attack at his house.

The youths who sang songs in solidarity with their leader arrived at Mr Hichilema’s residence around 22 Hours and camped at the main gate until this morning.

They vowed to keep vigil and protect their leader from being arrested in the thick of the night.

Some vowed that they were ready to be arrested together with Mr Hichilema and die together with him if the Police intend to harm him.

The militant youths charged that the Police have been planning to arrest their leader for a while now but stated that enough is enough.

Earlier in the day, UPND Spokesman Cornelius Mweetwa revealed details of what he alleged was a plan to arrest and poison Mr Hichilema.

Mr. Mweetwa told a news briefing in Lusaka that the PF government has vowed that Mr Hichilema will not on the ballot box this August

He claimed that the PF government is now planning a zero option plan which involves eliminating Mr Hichilema at all costs.

Mr. Mweetwa said the zero option plan was resorted to after all attempts to link Mr Hichilema to any criminal matter failed.

