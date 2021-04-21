The Ngabwe Council has handed over wheel chairs and crutches to persons living with disabilities in the district worth over K72, 300.

Council Chairperson, Tabitso Mizinga gave out the 10 wheelchairs, 10 pairs of armpit crutches, five pairs of elbow and five pairs of walking sticks on behalf of President Edgar Lungu.

The donation was made during a church service at Chisanga Union Baptist Church in Ngabwe recently.

Ms Mizinga said the equipment is not enough to cover everyone and through her office, she would continue to engage higher offices for more funds to help in areas of need.

“As a church, may you continue to preach peace and unity and especially praying for the leaders of this country, what we have received today is just an indication that the Patriotic Front government is committed to improving the lives of the people,” she said.

Ms Mizinga also made a donation of 70 iron sheets costing over K10, 700 and encouraged other cooperating partners to come on board and help the vulnerable.

And Felix Pensulu, a beneficiary thanked the President and Ms Mizinga for the gesture saying the equipment will go a long way in helping improve their lives.

“It is not easy for persons with disability to move, being in a vulnerable and remote district makes it even hard for us to afford the equipment, we are very thankful for this gesture,” he said.