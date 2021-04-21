Roan United are mourning Stylish and Zambia great Ginger Pensulo who has died at the age of 86.

Former striker Pensulo died on Sunday at his home in Mikomfwa, Luanshya.

His nephew Steven Kanta said Pensulo died from old age related illness.

He was part of the Roan team that won the inaugural National Football League title in 1962.

Pensulo, who played for the National Team between 1996 and 1968, was the first Zambian to attend trials at an English club when he was invited by Leeds United in 1963.

Roan have paid tribute to legendary Pensulo.

“We are in shock as Roan United Football Club and the whole community because he was part of us and a very important figure in the history of our club,” said Roan Secretary Geoffrey Ngulube.

“As much as we wish to be sad of his passing, his life is worth celebrating because it brings so much beautiful memories of football to Luanshya. Stylish will miss him for being the architect of smooth flowing Football which earned us a Brand ‘Stylish’.” said Ngulube.

He coached Roan United, Luanshya United, ZEMEFA and Luanshya Mine Police.

Pensulo has left behind six children and several grandchildren.

Funeral gathering is in Mikofwa Township and burial is tentatively set for Wednesday.