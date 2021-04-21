Shepolopolo will be in interesting company in Tokyo this July following the completion of the 2020 Olympic Games Women’s Football Tournament draws today at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

Bruce Mwape’s side will face three ex-FIFA Women’s World Cup silver medal winners in Group F who include 2019 runners-up and defending European champions The Netherlands.

The other two Group F opponents are China, who were runners-up in 1999, and Brazil who were silver medalists in 2007.

Meanwhile, Brazil and China are the only Group F sides make the Olympic podium.

Brazil has two silvers from the 2004 Games in Greece and 2008 in China.

China won silver at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

The Tokyo Olympics Women’s Football Tournament will run from July 21 to August 6.