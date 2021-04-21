Zambia has been elected as one of the four Vice Presidents of the United Nations Conference of the State Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

As Vice President, Zambia will represent the African Group in New York, in the Bureau of the Conference of the State Parties for the period 2021-2022.

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities is an international human rights treaty of the United Nations intended to protect the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities. It was adopted by the general Assembly on December 13th, 2006 and subsequently came into force on May 3rd, 2008.

State Parties to the Convention are required to promote, protect, and ensure the full enjoyment of human rights by persons with disabilities and ensure that persons with disabilities enjoy full equality under the law.

The Convention serves as a major catalyst in the global disability rights movement enabling a shift from viewing persons with disabilities as objects of charity or medical treatment and social protection to viewing them as full and equal members of society, with human rights.

The Convention follows decades of work by the United Nations to change attitudes and approaches to persons with disabilities. The Convention is intended as a human rights instrument with an explicit, social development dimension.

In accordance with Article 40 of the Convention which states that “The States Parties shall meet regularly in a Conference of States Parties (COSP) in order to consider any matter with regard to the implementation of the present Convention.” Sessions of the Conference of the State Parties have been held in New York at the United Nations Headquarters since 2008

The 14th Session of the Conference of States Parties is scheduled to take from 15th to 17th June, 2021, this year at the United Nations Headquarters. The over-arching theme of the 14th Conference is ” Building back better: COVID-19 response and recovery; Meeting the needs, Realizing the rights and Addressing the socio-economic impacts on persons with disabilities”.