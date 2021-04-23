9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 23, 2021
Health
Updated:

Shangombo receives COVID-19 vaccine

By Photo Editor
-Shangombo District has received its first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine.

District Commissioner, Max Kasabi said the voluntary vaccination exercise will target 7,695 people who are above 18 years of age.

Speaking during the COVID-19 vaccination launch at the council chamber, Mr Kasabi said the first consignment 450 dozes will target frontline workers in the district such as health, media and Police officers among others.

He noted that COVID-19 transmission still remains high globally and the vaccine is an additional tool to help protect people from the disease.

Mr Kasabi who was the first person to take the vaccine, refuted some myths surrounding the vaccine saying that the vaccine will not affect anyone’s fertility or bring diseases.

“People should take out the myths aside and take this as a golden opportunity, government will never bring something that will harm its citizens the responsibility of government is to protect, secure its people,” he said.

He has since encouraged everyone to voluntarily take the lead in ensuring that they take the COVID-19 vaccination.

The district has recorded 23 cumulative COVID-19 cases out of the 1,646 tests done with no deaths or associated deaths.

Meanwhile, Area Induna, Sikote Like has called on people to be vaccinated and trust the vaccine in order to fight the disease.

He however said there is need for more doses to cater for people in the district.

