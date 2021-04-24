PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is looking forward to the most peaceful elections ever in August, says Vice-President Her Honour Inonge Mutukwa Wina.

And headmen of chief Kapijimpanga area have called for President Lungu to be allowed to continue his development crusade for Zambia.

Speaking when she was welcomed by hundreds of PF supporters and members of the general public at Solwezi airport Friday morning, Mama Wina said all Zambians should work to keep peace and protect development ahead of August.

“The President is looking forward to the most peaceful campaigns ever when the ECZ (Electoral Commission of Zambia) declares and says on your marks, set and go. However, to achieve unity, peace and development during elections and beyond we need every Zambian to be persons that love one another. That is what the motto ‘One Zambia, One Nation’ stands for,” said Vice-President Wina.

Provincial minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu in his welcoming remarks assured the Vice-President that in North Western province there was no wind of change from the ruling PF to any opposition party.

Honorable Mubukwanu also called on civil servants to familiarize themselves with the PF manifesto recently launched in Lusaka as the guiding document for the country’s development roadmap.

And PF North Western provincial chairperson Koshita Shengamo said the ruling party in the region was ready for August and would campaign in numbers to canvass for a huge presidential vote and all electoral seats.

And later in a meeting at Royal Kansanshi Hotel where headmen met the Vice-President, the traditional leaders said they were best positioned at the grassroots to choose who was supposed to represent them.

The headmen told Vice-President Wina that they would work with the ruling party candidates because it was only the government of the day that could bring meaningful change in their communities.

However, the headmen appealed to Vice-President Wina to help them with means of transport around the chiefdom to ease traditional governance.

The headmen also asked Mrs. Wina for government to extend into the rural areas empowerment programs such as chicken rearing, egg hatcheries, and cassava value chain initiatives.

And Minister Mubukwanu explained to the headmen who raised the issue of delayed construction of township roads in Solwezi that this was due to the government’s change of policy to scale down on new projects in order to focus on those that were not complete.

He, however, assured them that with their support as the PF renewed its mandate in August, the delayed project would be revisited.