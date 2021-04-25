Forest Rangers on Sunday moved one place up to second position on the FAZ Super League table following a 1-0 home over seventh placed Kabwe Warriors in a Week 26 match played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola .

Midfielder Shadreck Malambo scored the games lone goal in the 47th minute to see Forest exchange places with Zanaco.

Forest have 41 points ,Zanaco are on 39 points but took the weekend off because opponents Napsa Stars are away in Algeria on a CAF Confederation Cup group stage assignment.

The Ndola side is now five points behind leaders Zesco United who have played 23 games and were on ABSA Cup duty 24 hours earlier when they lost 3-1 on post -match penalties to Lusaka Dynamos following a 0-0 fulltime result in the final on Lusaka.

Zesco could extend that gap on Wednesday when they return to league action at Levy against visitors Red Arrows.

Meanwhile, the top four race on Sunday got tighter for the teams chasing third and fourth places that guarantee CAF Confederation Cup qualification.

Power Dynamos are fourth but squandered a one lead to finish 1-1 at struggling Lumwana Radiants.

Davey Daka have Power a 1-0 halftime lead when he found the target in the 5th minute.

But Patient Ikamba denied them the three points with a 55th minute equaliser.

Power have 37 points from 26 games while Lumwana are one place above the bottom four relegation zone at number 14 on 28 points, tied with Young Green Eagles who are 15th.

Meanwhile, Green Buffaloes made great inroads in their relegation battle following a 2-0 away win over fifth placed Buildcon in Ndola on Sunday.

Second half goals by Friday Samu and George Ngoma in the 62nd and 86th minutes respectively lifted Buffaloes two spots up to 13th on 29 points with 25 games played.

Buildcon are tied on 37 points with Power in a seemingly tight race for those CAF Confederation Cup slots.

Sundays results in the bottom half also put into context ailing league champions Nkana prospects from their remaining twelve games.

Second from bottom Nkana have 21points and have collected just on point from their last eight league matches and the closest team above them is continental envoys Napsa who have 27 points.