The government has warned of stern action against illegal miners invading Mopani Copper Mines in Mufulira, where one person was on Friday shot dead as police struggled to push back the scavengers.

Mines Minister Richard Musukwa said that the illegality perpetrated by illegal miners locally known as Jerabos will not be tolerated.

Mr. Musukwa however said that the loss of life in a tussle between the illegal miners and police is regrettable, adding that police should not have used live ammunition but non-combat tactics during the tense crowd control.

Mr. Musukwa said that government has devised proper mechanisms for youths participation in mining hence will not condone illegal activities.

He has told ZNBC news that some aspiring parliamentary candidates have contributed to the invasion of Mopani Mine due to false promises to secure mineral resources for the jerabos if elected.

He said government and Mopani Mines will not be held to ransom by dishonest politicians pushing selfish agenda ahead of the August elections.

Mr. MUSUKWA said youths and other citizens must follow government devised schemes to legally participate in mining as opposed to the use of illegal and violent means.

He said security will be beefed up to secure the mine premises and further cautioned Kankoyo residents against daring the police whenever they riot.

Mr. Musukwa said the mine sinkhole is a dangerous site that would spell disaster if people are left to conduct illegal activities unchecked

One person was shot dead as the police battled to repel illegal miners that invaded the sinkhole at Mopani Mine in Mufurila yesterday.