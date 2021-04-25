9.5 C
PF should be judged not on their plan for the next five years, but failure to implement their old Manifesto

By Joseph Lungu UPND Head of Policy and Research Bureau

The UPND has taken time to peruse through the newly launched ruling Patriotic Front-PF-88-page 2021-to-2026 Manifesto.

Our findings as a Government in waiting is that the document is full of ambiguities as it falls short of giving a clear-cut guideline of how the PF would make “manna rain from heaven” and how they intend to create the so-called jobs that the country desperately needs.

How could a government that promised heaven on earth, but delivered hell in the wrong run continue insulting the innocence and dignity of Zambians by pledging to use the same failed methods to fix the country’s ever-increasing and complex problems?

Like we have already stated, it is not a new piece of writing that is lacking in Zambia to provide the numerous solutions needed by the people, but new, credible, tested and tried leadership like that of President Hakainde Hichilema.

The PF should be judged not on their plan for the next five years, but on the failure to implement their manifesto for the last five 10 years they have been at the helm of national leadership.

The PF’s failures are there for all to see. Zambia is in an economic, social, political and cultural crisis. Our young people are unemployed. The price of food, fuel, cooking oil and other essential commodities is on a daily rise. Parents cannot afford to feed their children, late alone take them to school. There are no medicines in hospitals. There is intermittent load shedding. Rural and most township roads are in a deplorable state and impassable. Water is scarce and most households depend on water from shallow wells, or, they have to queue for long hours at communal taps to have a bucket full of water. The list of problems is endless.

After 10 years in office, this government has failed. Whatever they promise, we know they will not deliver and that another term of Lungu will not bring the much-needed change. With Lungu as president, nothing will change, and the next five years will look like the last five – if not worse. HH and UPND are the only solution to a better Zambia. It is Time for Change!!

Indeed, a party with a manifesto like the one for the PF is both a danger to itself and the people of Zambia.

We, therefore, urge the people of Zambia not to fall cheap traps by the PF and buy into the numerous lies that is contained in the 88-page long Manifesto not worth the salt.

