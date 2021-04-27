United party for National Development (UPND) National Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa has challenged Republican Vice President, Inonge Mutukwa Wina to tell the nation the source of the huge sums of money she was distributing to Solwezi residents over the weekend.

Mr Mweetwa says the culture of openly distributing huge sums of money to ordinary citizens by senior government and PF party officials is alien in Zambia especially when the standard of living for the majority has become so bad.

He expressed worry that the sums being circulated wantonly by PF could be illicitly printed by the ruling party thus in contravention of the Financial and Bank of Zambia Acts.

“Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji was recently seen giving money to the people of Mwinilunga while former local government Permanent Secretary Eddie Chomba recently gave out huge sums to Marketeers in Mufulira. We want the PF to refute the existence of illicit money in circulation because this is not normal. This is the same money being used in buying off weak UPND souls,” he said.

The UPND Chief Mouthpiece further called on Zambians not to be cheated with the money being given, but should instead make a wise decision during the forthcoming general elections by voting for the UPND and its leadership into government.

“We want to appeal to the people of Zambia to receive that money, but don’t give them a vote. What kind of desperation is this? When I say they are buying UPND MP when I say they are buying candidates in the UPND primary elections. When I said the PF are buying opposition MPs, I was accused of being a joker, a political demagogue. But now people can see what we are explaining. First, it was merely common cadres such as Bowman Lusambo but now even the second highest politician in the nation has joined the wagon. We demand for an explanation from both the PF and BoZ on the source of this money before we suspect the involvement of the Central Bank in this scam,” Mr Mweetwa added.

He added that the UPND feels the 2021 elections will not be about manifestos but on who has the fattest pocket, saying this is defeating the purpose of democracy and governance where ideas are supposed to compete.