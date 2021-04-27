Mwandi Constituency PF Aspiring candidate Iris Kaingu said she would make a good Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs if appointed to serve.

And Ms. Kaingu says she has zero chances of losing the Mwandi parliamentary election in the August polls.

Speaking when she appeared on the Hot FM Red Hot Breakfast Show, Ms. Kaingu said if offered to serve as Minister, she would prefer the Ministry of Religious Affairs and National Guidance.

She said her second preference would be the Ministry of Tourism.

“If I am asked to be Minister, I would gladly pick the Ministry of Religious Affairs because I believe I could do a better job there, no offense to the person who is currently there but I know I can do a better job,” Ms. Kaingu said.

She added, “Bearing in mind that it is the President’s prerogative to appoint Ministers, I would be happy to serve as Minister in charge of Religious Affairs and National Guidance.”

Ms. Kaingu also stated that she is 100 percent confident of winning the election.

“I have zero chances of losing this election. There is no way I could lose because I have worked with my people for some time now and we have developed such a bond.”

She said she felt betrayed when her Father Dr. Michael Kaingu lost the Mwandi seat to an opposition UPND candidate in the 2016 elections.

“The people of Mwandi betrayed my Dad, now they have a chance to redeem themselves by voting for me so that I continue where my Dad left off. He did a lot of things for the people of Mwandi, he built schools but they still not vote for him, I feel they betrayed him and now they can vote for me and redeem themselves, it’s their chance now,” she said.

Ms. Kaingu said she decided to align herself with the Patriotic Front because it preaches national unity.

She said she was attracted to President Edgar Lungu’s leadership style because of his fatherly approach to politics.

“I like President Lungu because he gives me Adada (Fatherly) vibes,” Ms. Kaingu said.