Ndola’s Ndeke residents go without water for 2 weeks

Ndola’s Ndeke township has been hit by an erratic water supply for two weeks and residents are demanding an explanation from the Kafubu Water Supply and Sanitation Company.

ZANIS reports that in random interviews conducted in the area yesterday, Chalwe Mambwe, one of the residents complained that the water utility company (Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company) has failed the residents of Ndeke township.

Ms. Mambwe complained that in this time of the Covid-19 pandemic, water is an essential commodity which no one should be deprived of.

“No one can survive without water. But this is the situation that Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company has subjected us to,” she said.

She added that, “whenever we want water, we have to draw it from homes that have shallow wells because the ones with boreholes do not allow people to draw water from their houses saying electricity is too expensive,” she explained.

Another resident, Chansa Muleya, said life without running water for two weeks has not been easy especially that she is nursing a baby.

Ms. Muleya said mothers are facing difficulties as they have to wash baby clothes very often.

And the water utility company has admitted the erratic supply of Water to Ndeke township.

Director for Engineering at Kafubu Water Supply and Sanitation Company, Bernard Phiri, explained that problem was due to the bursting of a water pipe supplying Ndeke.

“We have a team on the ground working to ensure that water supply is restored in the area,” he said.

Mr. Phiri said the water utility company is hopeful that water supply will be restored by the end of the day tomorrow.

He has since called for patience from Ndeke township residents as the company is working round the clock to ensure that water supply is restored.

  2. PF borrowed billions for roads/bridges and hydropower projects and nothing for life saving water? Lungu’s GRZ only caters for the rich.

    2

