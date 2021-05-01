Visiting Bangladeshi Army Chief of Staff General Aziz Ahmed says Zambia and Bangladeshi need to enhance their bilateral cooperation at military level.

Speaking upon arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka for a six days working visit to Zambia, General Ahmed said the military cooperation can be enhanced through training and exchange programmes.

“We considered that there are a lot of scope to enhance, to establish our military cooperation with regard to exchange of training programmes …and consider joint exercises ” said General Ahmed.

General Ahmed who is accompanied by his wife Dilshad Nahar, in a seven member delegation is in the country at the invitation of his counterpart Zambia Army Commander Lt General William Sikazwe

He was welcomed by Deputy Army Commander Dennis Alibuzwi and other senior defence force officials.

General Ahmed thanked Lt General Sikazwe for inviting him to visit Zambia, on a reciprocal visit, following the Zambian Army Commander’s visit to Dhaka, Bangladesh in February 2020.

ZANIS reports that General Ahmed said such visits by military leaders can help build upon the two country’s bilateral cooperation and bring them much closer.

The four star General stated that Bangladeshi is the world’s largest contributor of soldiers for United Nations (UN) peace keeping operations and that both countries can learn a lot from each other.

“Like Zambia, Bangladeshi has been participating in the United Nations since 1988, its more than 31 years, At the moment we are the highest troops contributing country in the United Nations, and while performing different duties in mission areas, Bangladeshi troops came in contact with Zambian troops, and came to know each other, assist each other. Such visits at the highest level can help both countries” explained General Ahmed.

General Ahmed recalled that Zambia was the first country to acknowledge and support Bangladeshi’s independence with cooperation and mutual ties growing exponentially.

“Zambia has a special place in our history, am sure you know that Bangladeshi got its independence in 1971, and Zambia was the first African country , who recognized our independence…and his Excellency Kennth Kunda visited Bangladeshi, and in return two of our former Presidents visited Zambia.” said General Ahmed

General Ahmed will hold separate high level talks with Minister of Defence Davies Chama, Zambia Army Commander Lt General William Sikazwe, Zambia AirForce Commander Major General David Muma, and Zambia National Service (ZNS) Commandant Lt General Nathan Mulenga.

While in Lusaka, General Ahmed will visit some military and civilian establishments among them Burma Mosque, Lusaka Musuem and lay wreaths at the Presidential Memorial Park in Lusaka.

He will also visit the Lafarge Cement Plant in Chilanga as well as inspect ZNS Farms in Chisamba.

The General and his delegation will also travel to Livingstone to view Zambia’s tourism flagship the Victoria Falls and other tourism sites.

General Ahmed is expected to leave Lusaka for Dhaka, Bangladeshi on May 5, 2021.