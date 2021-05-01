9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 1, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Strengthening of Zambia-Bangladeshi relations cardinal , says Visiting Bangladeshi Army General

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
General News Strengthening of Zambia-Bangladeshi relations cardinal , says Visiting Bangladeshi Army ...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Visiting Bangladeshi Army Chief of Staff General Aziz Ahmed says Zambia and Bangladeshi need to enhance their bilateral cooperation at military level.

Speaking upon arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka for a six days working visit to Zambia, General Ahmed said the military cooperation can be enhanced through training and exchange programmes.

“We considered that there are a lot of scope to enhance, to establish our military cooperation with regard to exchange of training programmes …and consider joint exercises ” said General Ahmed.

General Ahmed who is accompanied by his wife Dilshad Nahar, in a seven member delegation is in the country at the invitation of his counterpart Zambia Army Commander Lt General William Sikazwe

He was welcomed by Deputy Army Commander Dennis Alibuzwi and other senior defence force officials.

General Ahmed thanked Lt General Sikazwe for inviting him to visit Zambia, on a reciprocal visit, following the Zambian Army Commander’s visit to Dhaka, Bangladesh in February 2020.

ZANIS reports that General Ahmed said such visits by military leaders can help build upon the two country’s bilateral cooperation and bring them much closer.

The four star General stated that Bangladeshi is the world’s largest contributor of soldiers for United Nations (UN) peace keeping operations and that both countries can learn a lot from each other.

“Like Zambia, Bangladeshi has been participating in the United Nations since 1988, its more than 31 years, At the moment we are the highest troops contributing country in the United Nations, and while performing different duties in mission areas, Bangladeshi troops came in contact with Zambian troops, and came to know each other, assist each other. Such visits at the highest level can help both countries” explained General Ahmed.

General Ahmed recalled that Zambia was the first country to acknowledge and support Bangladeshi’s independence with cooperation and mutual ties growing exponentially.

“Zambia has a special place in our history, am sure you know that Bangladeshi got its independence in 1971, and Zambia was the first African country , who recognized our independence…and his Excellency Kennth Kunda visited Bangladeshi, and in return two of our former Presidents visited Zambia.” said General Ahmed

General Ahmed will hold separate high level talks with Minister of Defence Davies Chama, Zambia Army Commander Lt General William Sikazwe, Zambia AirForce Commander Major General David Muma, and Zambia National Service (ZNS) Commandant Lt General Nathan Mulenga.

While in Lusaka, General Ahmed will visit some military and civilian establishments among them Burma Mosque, Lusaka Musuem and lay wreaths at the Presidential Memorial Park in Lusaka.

He will also visit the Lafarge Cement Plant in Chilanga as well as inspect ZNS Farms in Chisamba.

The General and his delegation will also travel to Livingstone to view Zambia’s tourism flagship the Victoria Falls and other tourism sites.

General Ahmed is expected to leave Lusaka for Dhaka, Bangladeshi on May 5, 2021.

Previous articleMessage to South Africa’s Finance Minister Tito Mboweni
Next articleZambia- Brazil confer over fertilizer partnership

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

President Lungu prods motorists to observe road safety on new infrastructure

President Edgar Lungu has yesterday commissioned the Longacres Flyover Bridge in Lusaka with a call on motorists to observe...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government terminates Contract of a Local Contractor and Blacklist the firm for 5 years

General News Chief Editor - 19
The government has terminated a contract awarded to Kawazani, a local contractor who was working on Mbala Milk Collection Centre. The government has further disciplined...
Read more

Kampyongo explains Hatembos suspected ‘abductors’ delayed appearance in court

General News Chief Editor - 31
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has told Parliament yesterday that suspects in the alleged abduction of the two members of the Hatembo family in...
Read more

Ndola’s Ndeke residents go without water for 2 weeks

General News Chief Editor - 5
Ndola's Ndeke township has been hit by an erratic water supply for two weeks and residents are demanding an explanation from the Kafubu Water...
Read more

MISA urges journalists to get vaccinated against Covid-19

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Media Institute for Southern Africa-Zambia chapter (MISA-Zambia) has encouraged journalists to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and not to shun away from the vaccine. MISA-Zambia...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.