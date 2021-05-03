Promotion chasing Kansanshi Dynamos have reclaimed top spot in FAZ National Division 1 after edging Muza FC 2-1 away in Kafue on Sunday.

Kansanshi have toppled Konkola Blades, who were held to a disappointing goalless draw by National Assembly at home in Chililabombwe.

Striker Royd Alufonso and Robert Musesha scored a goal each for the Solwezi side

Kansanshi have opened a two point lead with 52 points from 26 matches played.

Konkola are second on 50 points followed by third placed Chambishi on 47 points.

The last promotion spot is occupied by Kafue Celtic, who have just one point below Chambishi.

City of Lusaka are three points away from the last promotion spot following a goalless draw against struggling Police College at Woodlands Stadium.

FAZ National Division 1- Week 27 – Results

City of Lusaka 0-0 Police College

Mufulira Wanderers 0-0 Livingston Pirates

Mpulungu Harbour 2-0 Kashikishi Warriors

MUZA FC 1-2 Kansanshi Dynamos

Konkola Blades 0-0 National Assembly

Chambishi FC 2-0 Zesco Shockers

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 0-2 Kabwe Youth

Trident FC 0-0 Kafue Celtics

Nchanga Rangers 1-0 Gomes FC