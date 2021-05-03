Promotion chasing Kansanshi Dynamos have reclaimed top spot in FAZ National Division 1 after edging Muza FC 2-1 away in Kafue on Sunday.
Kansanshi have toppled Konkola Blades, who were held to a disappointing goalless draw by National Assembly at home in Chililabombwe.
Striker Royd Alufonso and Robert Musesha scored a goal each for the Solwezi side
Kansanshi have opened a two point lead with 52 points from 26 matches played.
Konkola are second on 50 points followed by third placed Chambishi on 47 points.
The last promotion spot is occupied by Kafue Celtic, who have just one point below Chambishi.
City of Lusaka are three points away from the last promotion spot following a goalless draw against struggling Police College at Woodlands Stadium.
FAZ National Division 1- Week 27 – Results
City of Lusaka 0-0 Police College
Mufulira Wanderers 0-0 Livingston Pirates
Mpulungu Harbour 2-0 Kashikishi Warriors
MUZA FC 1-2 Kansanshi Dynamos
Konkola Blades 0-0 National Assembly
Chambishi FC 2-0 Zesco Shockers
Zesco Malaiti Rangers 0-2 Kabwe Youth
Trident FC 0-0 Kafue Celtics
Nchanga Rangers 1-0 Gomes FC