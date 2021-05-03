9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 3, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

DIV 1 WRAP: Kansanshi Dynamos Reclaim Top Spot in Promotion Race

By sports
45 views
0
Sports DIV 1 WRAP: Kansanshi Dynamos Reclaim Top Spot in Promotion Race
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Promotion chasing Kansanshi Dynamos have reclaimed top spot in FAZ National Division 1 after edging Muza FC 2-1 away in Kafue on Sunday.

Kansanshi have toppled Konkola Blades, who were held to a disappointing goalless draw by National Assembly at home in Chililabombwe.

Striker Royd Alufonso and Robert Musesha scored a goal each for the Solwezi side

Kansanshi have opened a two point lead with 52 points from 26 matches played.

Konkola are second on 50 points followed by third placed Chambishi on 47 points.

The last promotion spot is occupied by Kafue Celtic, who have just one point below Chambishi.

City of Lusaka are three points away from the last promotion spot following a goalless draw against struggling Police College at Woodlands Stadium.

FAZ National Division 1- Week 27 – Results

City of Lusaka 0-0 Police College

Mufulira Wanderers 0-0 Livingston Pirates

Mpulungu Harbour 2-0 Kashikishi Warriors

MUZA FC 1-2 Kansanshi Dynamos

Konkola Blades 0-0 National Assembly

Chambishi FC 2-0 Zesco Shockers

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 0-2 Kabwe Youth

Trident FC 0-0 Kafue Celtics

Nchanga Rangers 1-0 Gomes FC

Previous articleZNFU calls for increased maize floor price

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

DIV 1 WRAP: Kansanshi Dynamos Reclaim Top Spot in Promotion Race

Promotion chasing Kansanshi Dynamos have reclaimed top spot in FAZ National Division 1 after edging Muza FC 2-1 away...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

RUGBY: Mufulira Leopards Stay Top After Draw with Champions Arrows

Sports sports - 0
Mufulira Leopards stayed top of the National Rugby League following a 9-9 draw against Red Arrows at the Cage in Mufulira on Saturday. Leopards scored...
Read more

Nkana Free Fall Continues , Napsa Stars Lose Too

Sports sports - 0
Struggling Nkana were thumped 3-0 by Green Eagles away in Choma to remain second from the bottom of the FAZ Super Division table. Nkana remain...
Read more

Mutapa Laments Stalemate Against 10-Man Nkwazi

Sports sports - 0
Coach Perry Mutapa is disappointed with Power Dynamos’ goalless draw against ten-man Nkwazi in Saturday’s FAZ Super Division match at Arthur Davies Stadium in...
Read more

Struggling Giants Nkana Commence Battle for Survival on Sunday

Sports sports - 0
Struggling Nkana on Sunday continue their battle for survival in the FAZ Super Division when they face Green Eagles away in Choma. Defending champions Nkana...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.