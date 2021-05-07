9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 7, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Konkola Blades Eye Glory in Copperbelt Cup Final

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Konkola Blades Eye Glory in Copperbelt Cup Final
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Konkola Blades have another opportunity to win a trophy in several years when they face Ndola United in the 2021 FAZ Provincial Cup final at Nkana Stadium on Saturday.

The Chililabombwe side recently missed a chance to win the ABSA Cup after being eliminated at the semifinal stage by Zesco United.

Konkola are competing in the National Division One League while Ndola are in the Copperbelt Division 1 League.

Copperbelt Division 1 sides Jumulo and Mufulira Blackpool will face-off in the third and fourth match earlier at 13h00 as a curtain raiser to the cup final.

The cup final will be followed by an award ceremony in which champions across all FAZ organised leagues will be honoured.

“We want all the teams and individuals involved to follow the Covid-19 measures. It is unfortunate that fans won’t be allowed,” said FAZ Copperbelt Chairman Patrick Ndhlovu.

Previous articleNawakwi sued by African Life over Anglo American claims

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Konkola Blades Eye Glory in Copperbelt Cup Final

Konkola Blades have another opportunity to win a trophy in several years when they face Ndola United in the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Red Hot Zesco United Visit Tricky Nkwazi

Sports sports - 0
Leaders Zesco United have a chance to go 12 points clear at the top of the FAZ Super Division when they face unpredictable Nkwazi...
Read more

Quality of Sports Administrators Worries Mamelodi

Sports sports - 3
Iconic football consultant Ashford Mamelodi says some people running the sport in Africa have no idea about administration. Mamelodi, from Botswana, is currently in the...
Read more

CAF Postpones 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Sports sports - 1
The Africa Zone FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group stage qualifiers have been postponed yet again. CAF confirmed in a statement on May 6 that...
Read more

Ndola Golf Club Turns 100

Sports sports - 1
Ndola Golf Club has announced that it will be holding its centenary celebrations this weekend. An invitational tournament set for next Sunday is expected to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.