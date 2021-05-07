Konkola Blades have another opportunity to win a trophy in several years when they face Ndola United in the 2021 FAZ Provincial Cup final at Nkana Stadium on Saturday.

The Chililabombwe side recently missed a chance to win the ABSA Cup after being eliminated at the semifinal stage by Zesco United.

Konkola are competing in the National Division One League while Ndola are in the Copperbelt Division 1 League.

Copperbelt Division 1 sides Jumulo and Mufulira Blackpool will face-off in the third and fourth match earlier at 13h00 as a curtain raiser to the cup final.

The cup final will be followed by an award ceremony in which champions across all FAZ organised leagues will be honoured.

“We want all the teams and individuals involved to follow the Covid-19 measures. It is unfortunate that fans won’t be allowed,” said FAZ Copperbelt Chairman Patrick Ndhlovu.