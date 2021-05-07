President Edgar Lungu says government is committed to ensuring that everyone is given equal value and opportunities in all areas of socio-economic development.

President Lungu said the private sector is a catalyst to support government’s quest to improve the lives of people through wealth and employment creation in line with the country’s vision 2030.

ZANIS reports that the Head of State said this today during the official opening of the first ever business expo dubbed, “Lusaka business expo 2021’ being held under the theme: “Awaken the future.”

President Lungu said the Lusaka Business Expo provides vast opportunities for potential investors to take advantage of the enormous prospective that the push women network has to offer in all sectors of the economy.

He stated that the push women network is demonstrating its agility in driving the conversation on inclusivity in a way that is timely, feasible and able to create impact.

“If we are to steer ourselves into the new frontier of doing business, we must employ an inclusive approach where each one of us, is able to be actively engaged and involved in determining the future of business,” he said.

The Head of State added that the Lusaka Business Expo will serve as a vital marketing tool as it will enable sellers to test new products in the market, gather insights about consumers and competitors and get unmatched access to buyers.

He noted that it is time to redefine the future of women driven programmes to ensure that no one is left behind in national development.

President Lungu further said government through the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry has demonstrated its commitment to accelerating economic development by supporting events aimed at supporting female led enterprises.

“There is no doubt that women are the backbone of families, communities and the nation at large,” he said.

The President has since considered support to female led businesses as cardinal building blocks to national development.

He reiterated government’s unequalled commitment to ensuring an enabling environment for businesses to survive and thrive.