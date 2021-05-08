UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and five others have sued the Attorney General for Malicious Prosecution, unlawful detention, false imprisonment, torture and other claims arising for their arrest for treason and other trumped up charges in April 2017.

In a detailed writ of summons and statement of claim filed into the High Court Principle Registry in Lusaka on 7th May 2021, the opposition leader and his colleagues seek compensation for pain, suffering and other harm suffered by them at the hands of the State during their ordeal.

They further alleged that their arrest, detention and subsequent prosecution was without justifiable cause and that it was Malicious.

The Attorney General has 14 days in which to respond to the claim.

During the 2017 Kuomboka ceremony, Mr Hichilema and others were arrested for treason for apparently failing to give way to a presidential convoy and were detailed for 127 days.

They later walked to freedom later the state discharged them.