The recently formed The Zambia We Want Alliance has formed a pact with the UPND Alliance ahead of the August general polls.

The Zambia We Want Alliance comprises of The Movement for Democratic Change led by Felix Mutati, Zambia Shall Prosper Movement led by Kelvin Fube, Zambians for Empowerment and Development led by Ernest Mwansa and Movement for Change and Equality led by Kaluba Simuyemba.

The formation of the electoral pact was announced Sunday morning at the Fallsway Apartment in Lusaka.

Mr. Fube said the need to restore the rule of law cannot be over emphasised as it plays a huge role in the proper functioning of the country.

And Leader of the Zambia Shall Prosper Movement Kelvin Fube has accused the ruling Patriotic Front of breaking the rule of law in the country.

Mr. Fube says this has resulted in citizens being denied their civil liberties such as freedom of speech, assembly and association.

Mr. Fube charged that currently, there is a breakdown in the rule which has the potential to make the country dysfunctional.

Mr Fube said the rule of law has broken-down and has been defeated by a few politically inclined cliques thereby denying citizens their fundamental freedoms and now living in fear in their own country.

He said the two alliances have collectively resolved to unify the country through the movement because a situation where political party cadres without training taking over bus stations and markets while men and women in uniform now fear to discharge their duty as a result of the cadres together with ministers who are now taking up the role of law enforcers.

Mr Fube said through the breakdown in the rule of law, the country’s leadership becomes a legal dictator where Zambians have been made beggars under the guise of empowerment, a situation he said is ditastable and disgusting

Mr Fube has since implored electorates to vote out lawlessness by voting for the Alliance in the the August 12 polls because the movement has discussed and agreed to retain the rule of law once elected.

And Mr. Fube bemoaned the division and hate speech the country has witnessed which is being championed by certain politicians saying there is need for those who will be elected as Members of Parliament on August 12 to pass a bill to criminalize the vice.

And Movement for Democratic Change Leader Felix Mutati said the country’s economy is in an urgent need of repair.

And Mr. Mutati said the decision to merge was made as the leaders have sacrificed their individual and party ambitions because Zambia comes first.

Mr Mutati charged said the country’s economy is currently in an urgent need of repair with all alliance partners grounded and collectively agreed on the employment of fiscal discipline, policy consistency and reforms that are crucial to economic reforms.

Mr Mutati observed the need to urgently repair the economy in order to create a direction that sees the aspiration of Zambia becoming a middle income country is achieved through the determination of the alliance movement.

Mr Mutati said the Zambian economy needs to breath again and this can only be done when Zambians elect the alliance movement in the August polls.