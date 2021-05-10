Government says it will not tolerate any increment on school fees in public schools beyond what has been stipulated in a circular sent to all schools countrywide.

Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary For Technical Services, Jobbicks Kalumba, says his ministry is disturbed by reports that some schools have decided to increase school fees beyond what the government has prescribed.

ZANIS reports that Dr. Kalumba has since directed Provincial Education Officers countrywide to monitor the situation and ensure that no school violates government’s directive.

“We don’t expect any school to introduce new fees above what the government has prescribed, we have not changed the circular which we sent to schools and the directive in the circular is still binding on all schools,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary said the government wants to avoid burdening parents amidst the COVID-19 pandemic which has continued affecting economic activities countrywide.

Dr. Kalumba observed that due to the Coronavirus, households have suffered loss of income and livelihood adding that it would be inhumane for the government to ask parents to pay more for their children’s education.

“Let us not make the lives of our people difficult because in the midst of COVID-19 people’s livelihood have been affected and money is difficult to come by, so let us ensure that our people are protected,” he implored.

Dr. Kalumba was speaking in Ikelenge, Northwestern province when he addressed selected head teachers on the school health and nutrition program in the district.

Meanwhile, Ikelenge District Education Board Secretary (DEBS), Wamundila Monde, commended the government for the school feeding program in the border town.

Mr. Monde said schools were recording increased numbers of pupils attending class because of the feeding program that encouraged pupils to stay in school.

“We have been distributing the maize for feeding programs in our schools and this has encouraged attendance in rural parts of the district, we however, would like to appeal to the government to increase supplies such as cooking and other foodstuff which we have been lacking,” he said.

Mr. Monde said schools in Ikelenge are lining up with government pronouncements on establishment of production units to supplement government efforts in the health and nutrition program for pupils in the district.