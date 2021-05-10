Senior Chief Mwata Kazembe of the Lunda people of Mwansabombwe District has called for partnership between government and the private sector in fostering development.

The traditional leader says government cannot do everything alone hence the need for private sector involvement.

ZANIS reports that Senior Chief Mwata Kazembe was speaking when Eden University Chief Executive Officer, Kelvin Kaunda paid a courtesy call on him at his palace

He noted that the private sector needs to supplement government efforts in areas such as education.

The traditional leader cited lack of adequate furniture and computers in some government schools in the district among other issues.

Meanwhile, Mr Kaunda who was in the district at the invitation of the Senior Chief, commended the traditional leader for initiating a number of developmental projects in Mwansabombwe

Mr Kaunda assured that the university will partner with the Lunda Royal Establishment to help address some of the challenges in the district.

And in response to the Senior ‘s requests, Mr Kaunda pledged to donate 300 desks to be distributed to various schools and awarded 100 percent bursary to 50 school leavers in various courses