Patriotic Front Kitwe Mayoral aspirant Jaya Ashani says being a Zambian of Asian origin is not a disadvantage in her quest to land the position.

Ashani is one of the several people that have applied to contest the Kitwe mayoral position on the PF ticket ahead of the August general election.

In an interview, the teacher, accountant, and business executive believe if adopted she will help to get more votes for the PF from many Zambians of Asian origin.

“Well, me being a Zambian of Asian origin, I believe it is an advantage. In the first place the cardinal point is I am a Zambia so my affiliation is to my Zambian family,” Ashani said.

“I believe it is a strong point in me that I am of Asian origin. The Asian community’s support is already on my side. For the Asian community they have seen that if the Asian lady supports his Excellency the President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, she must have seen the value of what he has done for us,” she said.

Ashani added:” I do believe I will be an asset to our party so adopting me will bring more votes to our President and not less.”

In previous interviews, Ashani has promised leadership anchored on integrity and honesty.

She has promised to revive recreation, sports facilities and open up proper alternative roads connecting the city to other towns beside the usual Chingola or Ndola Roads.