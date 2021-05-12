President Edgar Lungu has called on Zambians to deter from acts of violence ahead of the August 12, 2021 general elections.

President Lungu indicated that security is a key component of peace in a country, hence the need to uphold peace before, during and after the elections regardless of the outcome.

The Head of State urged supporters of various political parties to learn from their leaders, asking them whether they have ever seen himself and the United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema engaging in physical fighting at any point.

President Lungu stressed the need for people to abstain from engaging in acts of violence adding that it may cost the security of the country.

Speaking before he officially opened Kanyama Police Station in Lusaka today, President Lungu explained that peace and tranquility helps the flourishing of business.

The Head of State noted that the newly constructed modern police station will not only enhance security but further improve access to justice for residents of Kanyama Constituency.

He explained that the constituency only had four functional police posts which could not provide adequate services due to the increasing population.

“With the commissioning of this police station I expect enhanced security in this large township of Kanyama. It is my responsibility as President of the country to ensure peace and tranquility in all townships of Zambia,” President Lungu stated.

He further implored the community to work closely with the police in order to strengthen law and order in the area.

He commended the Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo, area Member of Parliament Elizabeth Phiri, cooperating partners among other stakeholders for responding to the need for a police station in Kanyama Township.

The President added that government’s transformation agenda is based on changing the working environment as well as improving the livelihoods for police men and women, thus the construction of housing units across the country.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo reminded that government has supported the police with proper infrastructure hence the onus remains on the officers to serve the nation professionally.

Mr. Kamyongo implored the officers to ensure law and order is enhanced for the people of Kanyama by treating every perpetrators of violence with the same law regardless of their political standing.

“Am urging police officers to perform to the expectations of Zambians. The President has spoken and it is now on us to fulfill his order and that is the only way you can reciprocate the gesture of improved infrastructure for men and women in uniform,” Mr. Kampyongo indicated.

Mr. Kampyongo took the opportunity to thank President Lungu for conferring him to lead the security wing in the country as parliament dissolves tomorrow, May 13, 2021.

And Kanyama Member of Parliament Elizabeth Phiri mentioned the high rate of crime in her constituency was because of inadequate police posts in the area.

Mrs. Phiri noted that the densely populated area accommodates many poverty stricken and unemployed young people who have resorted to criminal activities such theft, rape, murder drug dealings among many others.

Mrs Phiri said that the existing police posts could not provide adequate services due to a number of logistical challenges, thus the area was unsafe.

“Kanyama Constituency is one of the places where criminal activities are becoming unbearable making the residents live in constant fear every day. This increase has been worsened by the high population which has caused a lot of challenges ranging from unemployment among youths, poverty and other social economic challenges, therefore leading to criminal activities,” Mrs. Phiri explained.

She expressed gratitude for the support to construct a police station that will curb criminal activities saying that it will encourage establishment of businesses as the area is now safe.

