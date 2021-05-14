9.5 C
Numba Wants to Quickly Forget Zesco’s Loss to Nkana

Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba wants to quickly forget Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to Nkana at home in Ndola.

Nkana ended leaders Zesco’s ten-match winning run in the FAZ Super Division at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium thanks to Alex Ng’onga’s first half powerful header.

This loss saw Zesco’s lead at the top cut to six points by second placed Zanaco, who beat Power Dynamos at home in Lusaka on the same day.

“I think everyone is not happy if you look at them (players) in the dressing room. They are not happy because we really needed these three points but it has eluded us,” Numba said.

“All we need is to move ahead. It has happened, we just have to forget about it and look to the next game that we have.”

“This is water under the bridge, we just have to move ahead so that we start winning again,” he said.

Zesco, who have 55 points from 26 matches, face Power Dynamos in their next match at the weekend.

