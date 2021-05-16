9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 16, 2021
General News
IBA summons Muvi TV over Chilufya Tayali interview

By Chief Editor
The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has reiterated that it will not hesitate to invoke Section 29 of its amendment Act No. 26 of 2010 if local television broadcasting stations operate in a manner that disregards the law.

Section 29 of the IBA Amendment Act No. 26 of 2010 gives the board the power to suspend, revoke or cancel any broadcasting licence issued under the Act.

IBA Director General Josephine Mapoma said in a statement to ZANIS this evening that the authority was appalled by the conduct of Muvi Television (TV) when it hosted Chilufya Tayali, the president of the opposition Economic and Equity party on its assignment programme aired yesterday, May 15, 2021.

Ms. Mapoma said the IBA is concerned that Muvi TV allegedly does not seem to observe the highest professional standards as provided for in Section 24 (1) (e) of the IBA (Amendment) Act No. 26 of 2010.

Section 24 (1) (e) of the IBA (Amendment) Act No. 26 of 2010, states that the programming provided by commercial stations must meet the highest standards of journalistic professionalism.

She said three weeks ago, IBA cautioned Muvi TV for alleged unprofessional conduct it exhibited when the television station featured the president of the opposition Poor People’s Party, Alex Muliokela.

“The station was directed to exercise good judgment and take ethical considerations seriously, regardless of whether a programme is paid for or not,” she said.

Ms. Mapoma has since reminded Muvi TV and other broadcasting stations to exercise professionalism in order to avoid contravening the law and face consequences.

“Meanwhile, the public may wish to know that Muvi TV has since been summoned to appear before the authority to attend to specific concerns,” she said.

