As part of the activities in the run-up-to the general election slated for 12th August 2021, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) in Pemba district held a briefing for the uniformed staff and returning officers ahead of the filing in of nominations between today, 17th and 19th May 2021.

The ECZ also held an orientation meeting for the district voter education committee members to guide them on their expected roles and conduct for the country to hold peaceful elections.

During his address, Pemba District Electoral Officer Gibson Mweemba called for a zero conflict incident in the district during elections.

Mr. Mweemba reminded the electoral officers that the duty which they have accepted to do belongs to all Zambians and must therefore be carried out with dedication and diligence.

He pointed out that during an election, the minor mistakes that electoral officers make have the potential to cause conflicts which might spread to the entire country.

He has since called upon officers to be professional and discharge their duties in accordance with the ECZ guidelines, electoral code of conduct and electoral regulations in order to have a credible and peaceful election.

“Remember there are no shortcuts or minor mistakes in elections. Everything you do counts because what you consider as a minor mistake may just cause problems which might spread to the entire country and cause mayhem.

“Uphold the principles of integrity, transparency and accountability and avoid bribes so we can have a smooth and peaceful election in the district and the entire country,” Mr. Mweemba said.

He has since warned uniformed officers, which include the police, against drunkenness on duty and urged them to be alert at all times in order to prevent and curb conflict that may arise while executing their duties.

“If possible, let us record a zero conflict incidence in Pemba for us to have a peaceful election,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mweemba has also called on the District Voter Education Committee (DVEC), which is responsible for the implementation of voter education programmes in the district, to coordinate the delivery of voter education effectively.

He said the DVEC should also ensure that the information to voters on the electoral process is conducted well in order to build and maintain voter confidence in the electoral process.

Mr. Mweemba has meanwhile urged the committee to monitor the voter education activities conducted by voter education facilitators in order to ensure effective targeting and high impact to avoid voter apathy.

The DVEC committee also met to recruit voter education officers who are expected to create awareness about the electoral process ahead of August 12 general election.