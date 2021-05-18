The Ministry of Health has announced that the country has detected an Indian Variant of Covid 19.

Speaking during a Covid 19 update, Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr. Kennedy Malama said involved is a 42-year-old man who traveled from India to Zambia

DR Malama has however assured the nation that appropriate measures have been taken to ensure that the concerned individual is put in proper quarantine

And Dr. Malama has announced that the country has reserved the available doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for those who got the first dose because of the prevailing situation in India.

“India has prioritized the use of AstraZeneca to its Citizens. This has affected the production of AstraZeneca vaccine for export, and countries world over including Zambia are likely to encounter challenges in the acquisitions of AstraZeneca from the Covax Facility,” He said.

He said the decision to reserve the Vaccine is only a temporal measure.

Meanwhile, DR Malama has revealed that the Ministry administered 5,442 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in the last 24 hours.

“The cumulative number of those vaccinated to date is 120,409 of which 114,677 are AstraZeneca and 5,522 are sinopharm doses respectively,’ He said.

With regards to the Covid 19 situation, DR Malama said the country recorded 60 new cases of Covid 19 and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.