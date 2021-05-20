9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Sangwa wants all running mates nominations nullified

By Chief Editor
Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa has filed a petition in the Constitutional Court to compel the Electoral Commission of Zambia to nullify nominations of Running Mates.

Sangwa says Article 100 of the Constitution, demands that Running Mates to Presidential Candidates should also have 100 registered voters as supporters presented per Province.

He has requested that applications so far made by Running Mates to be nullified.

Those petitioned are Professor Nkandu Luo, for PF, Mutale Nalumango for UPND, Dr Cosmas Musumali for Socialist Party, Judith Kabemba (Democratic Party), Bright Chomba (Third Liberation Movement), Henry Muleya (Patriots for Economic Progress (Samuel Kasanka (New Heritage Party), Changala Siame (Economic Freedom Fighters), Rosemary Chivumba (Zambia United for Sustainable Development), Kaela Kamweneshe (Leadership Movement), and Kasote Singogo (Party of National Unity and Progress).

In the petition filed Thursday afternoon and drawn by Simeza, Sangwa and Associates, the running mates whose nominations have been declared valid have not complied with constitutional requirements with regards to qualifications and disqualifications to the office of Vice-President.

The same conditions that apply to the Presidential candidates also apply to the running mates, according to article 110(2) which reads: “The qualifications and disqualifications applying to a presidential candidate apply to the person selected by the Presidential candidate to be the running mate.”

The Presidential candidates were required to meet among other conditions being supported by 1000 supporters (100 in each province), file declarations and tax returns, and payment of respective nomination fees.

