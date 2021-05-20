9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 20, 2021
General News
ZCID applauds Political Parties for complying with the COVID-19 guidelines.

By Chief Editor
The Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) has commended the Political Parties that have publicly committed themselves to abide by the laid COVID-19 guidelines.

ZCID Executive director Doreen Kabwe says her organisation is gratified by the political parties participating in the 12th August elections that they will not hold campaign rallies in an effort to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Ms Kabwe explains that the move taken by Political Parties clearly demonstrates that the lives of many Zambians are being prioritised.

” The Centre is encouraged to see that a number of Political Parties are complying and have acquainted themselves with the Standard Operating Procedures which were developed by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Covid-19 Technical Committee,” she said.

In a statement made available to the media yesterday, the ZCID Executive director says her Centre is pleased to note that during the pre-processing of presidential supporters, there was strict adherence to the Covid-19 golden rules by all parties .

Ms Kabwe stated that the centre also observed that during the processing of Presidential nominations which is currently underway the Covid-19 are being followed.

“As the Centre, we urge all political players to continue adhering to the laid down Covid-19 guidelines as they participate in other electoral activities which have been lined up,” she said.

Recently, the ECZ disclosed that in view of COVID- 19 prevalence it has banned political rallies to prevent the spread of the global pandemic that has not spared Zambia.

