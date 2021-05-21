A small scale farmer of Lusu East Ward in Sesheke district has urged other farmers to practice Sustainable and Conservation Agriculture.

Mr Lubinda Lubinda of Katete area said sustainable and conservation farming is good as it has a lot of benefits.

He was speaking at Mazaba primary school during a training dubbed Sustainable Agriculture organized by ActionAid Zambia.

“Practicing sustainable and conservation farming is good because it helps return nutrients to the soil and improves the yield,” said Mr. Lubinda.

He said that it also saves on time as farmers tend to clear and plant their crops within a short time.

“The new methods of farming also reduces on the cost of buying fertilizer and chemicals,” he added.

Meanwhile, ActionAid Zambia Western Hub-Humanitarian Project Officer, Nalishebo Namakando has advised farmers to adapt to the effects of climate change by planting early maturing and drought resilient crops that can easily grow even in harsh conditions.

Mr Namakando said it was time for people to practice smart agriculture in order for them to survive during times of climate change.

He said it is important for farmers to adopt agro-ecological methods so that they produce increased yields compared to those using conventional methods.

“We need to move with time hence the need for us to move to smart agriculture in order to contribute to food security in our areas,” Mr Namakando advised.

And Mazaba Agriculture Extension Officer, Vitaris Sialubala has called on farmers to desist from ploughing and burning their fields.

Mr Sialubala said doing so, kills nutrients in the field and damages the soil.

“Sustainable Agriculture is the product of keeping livestock and growing crops hence you must stop burning and ploughing your fields so as to preserve the environment,” he added.

The Extension Officer further said sustainable agriculture also helps farmers in harvesting huge produces on smaller land.

56 farmers from Kaliki, Katete, Njokomalomo, Lusu East, Maziba, Mazaba and Nga’mbwe have benefited from the training.