National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) says it will soon embark on a robust door to door campaign for more Zambians to join the national health Insurance scheme.

NHIMA Director General, James Kapesa, says the Authority is targeting to capture more people in the informal sector to register with NHIMA for quality healthcare.

Mr Kapesa said there is a need for more people especially in rural communities to appreciate the importance of joining the NHIMA program for improved health services.

ZANIS reports that Mr Kapesa said this at Kalene Mission Hospital in Ikelenge district as he concluded his tour of health care providers accredited to NHIMA in Northwestern Province.

The NHIMA Chief observed that much more needs to be done to facilitate information exchange between NHIMA, implementers of the scheme and the community for awareness to take place.

Meanwhile Kalene Mission Hospital Acting Medical Officer, Dr Mweene Mophini, called on NHIMA to ensure that more people in Ikelenge district are captured and mobilised to join the national health Insurance program for the hospital to increase its claims on health care.