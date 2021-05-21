Kasama, May 21, 2021, ZANIS—Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy National Chairperson for Mobilisation, Geoffrey Mwamba says President Edgar Lungu values the contribution that the womenfolk have continued to make in the social economic development of the country.

Mr Mwamba who is also a PF Member of the Central Committee said this can be seen by the appointment of Professor Nkandu Luo as his running mate in the 2021 General Elections.

He stated that the party is happy that many Zambian women have raised the country’s profile through the successes they have scored.

Mr Bwalya cited the Republican Vice President, Inonge Wina who he said has greatly contributed to running the affairs of the country diligently.

He has since welcomed the appointment of Professor Luo as the Presidential running mate in the August 12 General Elections.

Mr Mwamba said this in Kasama when he received over 200 defectors from the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) who have joined the PF.

He charged that it is good that people have now realized that PF is the only party of choice and has a clear developmental agenda.

And speaking on behalf of the defectors, Stanley Bwalya accused the UPND of lacking clear strategies to drive the party forward.

Meanwhile, PF Provincial Coordinator for Mobilisation, Jairos Tembo appealed to the defectors to go flat out and campaign for the party ahead of the August 12 General Elections.

But when reached for comment, UPND Provincial Information and Publicity Secretary, Evaristo Bwalya said the party is not aware of any defections that have taken place in the province.

Mr Bwalya however alleged that the UPND is aware of the scheme by the PF to lure its supporters.