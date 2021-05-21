Trade unions in the teaching fraternity have welcomed efforts towards uniting, to ensure one voice on matters affecting the profession.

Commenting on the formation of the Movement for Restoration of Teachers Affairs (MORETA), an organization aimed at spearheading the merging of teacher Unions, Zambia Union of Teachers (ZNUT) Secretary General Newman Bubala says the Teachers Union is in support of any efforts that will unite the teacher Unions in the country.

“Fragmentation is never beneficial. A united voice for the teaching fraternity will ensure concerted efforts and will yield more as opposed to lone voices.” Mr Bubala has said.

Mr. Bubala however, stated that ZNUT has not yet been engaged by MORETA and are keenly following the unfolding of events in the efforts being implemented by the Movement.

And ZNUT Director Human Resource Auster Kabalo reiterated that integration is necessary.

“One stick can be easily broken. But it is more of a challenge to break many sticks bound together. Coming together with unity of purpose will yield the teaching profession more results as opposed to the variety that currently exists.” Mr. Kabalo emphasized.

The National Union of Public & Private Educators of Zambia (NUPPEZ) also stated its support towards efforts to integrate trade unions in the teaching profession, but expressed unawareness of the Movement for Restoration of Teachers Affairs MORETA as the spearheading body to that end.

NUPPZ General Secretary Nelson Mwale indicated that the trade union was in support of efforts to unite the Labour Movement in the Education sector, but the Union was ignorant of MORETA’s efforts.

MORETA was formed to spearhead the Assimilation of the Assortment of trade unions among teachers, to ensure one voice for teachers.