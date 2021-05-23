Government says it is concerned with the number of people testing positive at various points of COVID-19 surveillance platforms.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Kennedy Malama says from data reaching the ministry shows a 2.6 percent rise of COVID – 19 positive cases compared to 2.4 percent, the previous 24 hours.

“ The country has recorded 95 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases out of 3,655 tests conducted, “ he said.

In his daily update, Dr Malama indicated that this brings the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 93.201.

“ The country has a recorded positive response to COVID-19 vaccination at first and second dose phases, “ he said.

Dr Malama said the country has so far administered 1,966 doses of the first dose of Sinopharm and 1,868 were second dose of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccination in the last 24 hours.

And the in last 24 hours Zambia has recorded one confirmed COVID-19 death from Kasama General hospital in Northern province.

This brings the cumulative number of COVID-19 related death to 1,268 while the number of classified deaths stand at 711 and 556 COVID-19 associated deaths.

A total of 54 discharges have been recorded from both COVID-19 isolation facilities and home management, bringing the cumulative number of recovers to 91,156.

The country currently has 777 active cases, out of whom 726 are under community management and 51 are admitted to COVID-19 isolation facilities.

And seven new admissions were recorded in the last 24 hours, among those admitted 39 are on oxygen therapy and 10 are in critical condition.

And a total of 134,095 of Zambian have received their COVID-19 jabs (of which 128,450 are AstraZeneca dose while 5,645 are Sinopharm dose), said the Permanent Secretary.