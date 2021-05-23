FAZ delegates have approved the introduction of a quota system in the Premier League during Saturday’s delayed annual general meeting held in Kabwe.

According to FAZ Media, clubs in the Zambian Premier League will only be allowed to have five foreign players in their squads at the start of the 2021/22 football season.

“The new quota system, which aims to give an opportunity to give local players game time and improve the quality and quantity of local players, was unanimously approved by delegates at the 2020/21 Annual General Meeting held at Urban Bliss Hotel in Kabwe,” FAZ wrote.

“The vote ends the long-standing debate to the introduction of the quota system that goes as far back as 2020.Explained in its simplest form, the new quota system requires the Zambia Premier League clubs to register five foreign players in their teams,” the statement added.

Zesco United chief executive officer Richard Mulenga has welcomed the move while calling on FAZ to effect a compliance date.