Mighty Mufulira Wanderers have beaten National Assembly 2-1 away in Lusaka to keep alive their outside chance of winning promotion to the FAZ Super Division.

Wanderers are five points away from the last promotion spot after this win in the round 29 match of the FAZ National Division 1 played at Queensmead Stadium on Saturday.

The legendary side took a 1-0 lead into the break thanks to Joseph Mumbi’s 10th minute opener.

Ian Mulizya brought Assembly back into the game when shaking the net seven minutes after the restart.

Wanderer’s skipper and defender Bernard Mapili sealed the win with a 65th minute goal to dissolve the Parliamentarians.

Mighty have moved one place up to number six on 45 points after playing 28 matches and have a game in hand against Zesco Shockers.

Assembly remains rooted third from the bottom on 19 points from 29 matches played.

Elsewhere, Kansanshi Dynamos missed a chance to top after forcing a frustrating goalless draw against visiting City of Lusaka in Solwezi on Saturday.

Victory would have helped Kansanshi to open a two point lead at least before leaders Konkola Blades face Zesco Malaiti on Sunday away in Lusaka.

Second placed Kansanshi have joined Konkola on 56 points but Sharp Razor have a superior goal difference against their rivals.

Fifth placed City, who have 47 points, can drop one place down if their closest rival Nchanga Rangers beats Kafue Celtic on Sunday in Lusaka.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 29 Results and Fixtures

Kansanshi 0-0 City of Lusaka

Kabwe Youth 1-0 Trident FC

National Assembly 1-2 Mufulira Wanderers

Police College 2-2 Chambishi FC

Gomes 2-0 Zesco Shockers

23/05/2021

ZESCO Malaiti vs Konkola Blades

Kafue Celtic vs Nchanga Rangers

Kashikishi Warriors vs FC MUZA

Livingstone Pirates vs Mpulungu