Sunday, May 23, 2021
UPND denies Ferrying Supporters from other Provinces for HH’s Nomination Day

By Chief Editor
The United Party for National Development (UPND) has dismissed allegations against the party that had feeried supporters from other parts of the country to render support to the party’s presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema’s nomination day.

Reaching to the allegations, party secretary-general Batuke Imenda described the allegations as falsehood being spread by the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in their desperation to hoodwink the Zambian people

Below is the full statement

We would like to sympathise with the Patriotic Front (PF) who, in their desperation to hoodwink the Zambian people, are spreading falsehoods that the cadres who are stranded at the Intercity bus terminus in Lusaka belong to the United Party for National Development (UPND).

The PF, the Zambia Police, the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Intercity management know too well that the stranded cadres were ferried by independent presidential candidate Masuwa Kalabi to help him finish the supporter verification exercise.

He then abandoned them after he was disqualified.

As the UPND, we sympathise with the people who were left in the cold.

But we are shocked that instead of helping these people return to their homes, the PF, which claims to be a caring party, is using them for political mileage.
This is uncalled for and inhuman.

It is clear that the PF have resorted to cheap propaganda following the massive support the UPND Alliance is enjoying throughout the country.
The UPND supporters who turned up at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre to witness President Hakainde Hichilema and his running mate Madam Mutale Nalumango file their nominations on Wednesday were not mobilised by anyone.

Those hundreds of Zambians went to Mulungushi on their own because they are fed up with the bad governance of the PF.
The peaceful gathering was a message to the PF that enough is enough.

But, in their usual style, the PF are trying to belittle Zambian people and maligning President Hichelema’s name.

I urge every Zambian who wants to see change not to allow themselves to be detracted from our mission, which is to liberate Zambia from the PF.

Batuke Imenda
SECRETARY GENERAL

Previous articleChief Chitimukulu affirms his support for the appointment of Professor Nkandu Luo as running mate For President Lungu

