Monday, May 24, 2021
General News
Chiawa Mugulamano Road receives a facelift

Works on the Chiawa/Mugulamano road in Kafue district which started early this year are progressing well with about 3.5 kilometers of the road already worked on.

Kafue District Commissioner Gibson Sinkala inspected the 12 Kilometer graveling road and was impressed with works being done by Nankangea Construction Company.

He said the Chiawa- Mugulamano is an important road as it leads to tourism destinations such Lower Zambezi National Park and the Kafue Game Management Area (GMAs).

He noted that once completed, the road will open up the district to tourism and enhance revenue collection.

And Nakangea Constructions Operations Director Mumbi Nkana confirmed the progress on the road works and disclosed that the company has been given nine months to complete the construction.

The Chiawa/Mugulamano road which gets impassable in the rainy season has been in a deplorable state for a long time.

