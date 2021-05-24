Mohamed Fathi’s three-year reign as Napsa Stars coach has come to an end on a day the clubs’ secretariat was also sent on forced leave following a poor league run.

Napsa’s successful continental romance that saw them become the first Zambian club to reach the group stage on the first attempt has turned sour as their domestic survival lies in the balance.

Fathi’s departure comes after two consecutive league defeats following a 3-0 away loss at Green Eagles plus a 4-1 downing at fellow relegation battling Nkana.

“The NAPSA Stars Football Club Secretariat and the Head Coach Mr. Mohamed Fathi have been placed on Administrative Leave with immediate effect,” club spokesperson Gwen Chipasula said in a statement.

“Members of the Secretariat placed on leave include the Technical Director, Mr. Honor Janza, Logistics Manager, Mr. Gift Chaipa and Club Administrator Mr. Daniel Chiboleka.

“The development comes after a string of poor performance by the team which has brought serious concerns to the Sponsors, the Board, fans and other stakeholders.”

First assistant coach Kampamba Chintu will be in charge.

Napsa are 15th at the top end of the bottom four relegation zone on 36 points with six matches left in which to ensure their survival.

The Lusaka club has been in the FAZ Super League since 2012 when they bounced back for the first time since 2000.