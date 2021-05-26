FAZ National Division One side Chambishi have appointed Elijah Chikwanda as new head coach.

Chikwanda has been given a mandate to lead promotion chasing Chambishi up to the end of the season.

The former Nkwazi and Mufulira Wanderers trainer has replaced Coach Dennis Njapau ‘Easy Man’ whom Chambishi fired with his entire bench earlier this week.

Club spokesperson Chali Katongo said Chambishi are confident Chikwanda will lead the team back to the FAZ Super Division.

‘The race is tight so we have brought in an experienced coach Elijah Chikwanda to pull us through into Super League,’ Katongo confirmed by phone.

Senior players Ernest Mwelwa Garry Mufwaya have been leading the team in training after Njapau’s firing.

Fourth placed Chambishi have 50 points from 29 matches played in Division with five matches are left to play in the season