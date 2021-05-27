The number of COVID-19 cases has jumped from 199 to 320 countrywide in the last 24 hours, with Lusaka recording the largest number, 134 new cases, and the countrywide number of cases translating into a 4.6% positivity rate which is more than double what it was last week.

Speaking during the routine COVID-19 update today, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services Dr. Kennedy Malama urged all Zambians not to ignore the role of super spreader events such as weddings, funerals, political rallies, and congregate settings such as places of worship and learning institutions.

“As a multisectoral Response to COVID-19, we are encouraged by the measures announced today by the Secretary to the Cabinet on the introduction of the revised work arrangements in the public service to curb the spread of COVID-19 effective 29th May 2021 for the next 30 days. We urge other institutions and sectors outside the public service to emulate this high Impact intervention,” he said.

“We continue calling upon our community leadership structures and influencers to promote behaviour change. In countries where we see the number of cases kept at a minimal, it has been shown that adherence to the five golden rules has played a key part, with up to 80% of cases averted by adhering to this simple guidance, ” Dr Malama said.

Dr. Malama said in the last 24 hours, 559,688 new cases were reported globally, an increase of over 24,000 compared to the previous day, with over 12,300 deaths recorded among the COVID-19 cases. The majority of the cases (52%) were reported from Asia with India accounting for 73%.

“Similarly, South America, Europe and North America saw an increase in their daily COVID 19 cases. Africa recorded 10,985 new cases, 42% of which were from South Africa. Other countries in Africa reporting high numbers of new cases include Tunisia, Egypt, Kenya, and Ethiopia.” Dr. Malama said.

“As previously stated based on our projections, we are now seeing an increase in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases being reported in our country, particularly from congregate settings including social gatherings, learning institutions, and workplaces.” he added

He further expressed concern with the high risk of COVID-19 transmission associated with Political campaigns and urged all political leaders at all levels to introspect and ensure that the super spreader activities do not further propel transmission of COVID-19, saying the multisectoral response’s engagement with all political parties at various levels would be heightened and urged them to be responsive.

“It is important to state that the reported variants of concern in our country are also going to have an impact on the evolution of the COVID-19 situation and we will continue with our routine genomic sequencing as part of the routine surveillance.” he said.

Meanwhile Dr. Malama stated that the increased number of cases has started putting pressure on the health sector and that it will keep mounting unless the public adheres to guidelines.

“At the peak of the second wave we saw over 500 cases requiring admission a situation which placed a lot of strain on our health care system. With the rise in cases and hospitalisations, we have started seeing the pressure will continue mounting unless we enhance adherence to public health guidelines.” Dr. Malama said.