REPUBLICAN VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has called on all political parties in Zambia to maintain peace, law and order ahead of the upcoming August 12 General Elections.

And Mrs Wina has also expressed gratitude to Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people and Paramount Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi of the Chewa people for promoting agricultural development in Eastern Province.

The Vice-President has said that one important way of maintaining law and order was through adhering to COVID-19 health guidelines especially avoiding mass gatherings to prevent further spread of the virus during this campaign period.

Speaking shortly upon arrival at Chipata Airport in Eastern Province this afternoon, Mrs Wina said there was a dire need to adhere to COVID-19 health guidelines to ensure that Zambia should demonstrate to the world that even during election times, peace and unity could prevail.

She said that all the chiefs in Zambia should be commended for taking the bold step of putting off their respective traditional ceremonies in view of the pandemic.

“I would like to say thank you to all the traditional leaders countrywide for choosing to put off their traditional ceremonies to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in Zambia,” Mrs Wina said.

The Vice-President said health authorities had warned several times about the dangers of large gatherings in spreading the CoronaVirus.

She said there was need for politicians to also ensure that they adhere to the warnings so as not to put the lives of Zambians at risk.

“Chiefs have shown the way and led by example hence the need for political leaders to emulate the traditional leaders and avoid endangering people’s lives for short term political gain,” Mrs Wina said.

Meanwhile, Mrs Wina has said Chief Mpezeni and Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi should be commended for spearheading agricultural development in Eastern Province.

She said Eastern Province is now the leading producer in agriculture in the country due to concerted efforts by government and other stakeholders like traditional leaders.

“I would like to Express since gratitude to the two traditional leaders and their sub-chiefs and their subjects for stimulating development to make Eastern Province a leader in the agricultural sector in Zambia,” Mrs Wina said.

Her Honour the Vice-President was upon arrival at the airport welcomed by ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the National Mobilisation Committee and Central Committee (MCC) Hon Joseph “Bonanza” Malanji, PF Presidential Campaign Manager for Eastern Province Hon Vincent Mwale and former Minister of Local Government Hon Dr Charles Banda among others.