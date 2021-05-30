9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 30, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Politicians should adhere to the health warnings and not put the lives of Zambians at risk-Wina

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines Politicians should adhere to the health warnings and not put...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

REPUBLICAN VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has called on all political parties in Zambia to maintain peace, law and order ahead of the upcoming August 12 General Elections.

And Mrs Wina has also expressed gratitude to Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people and Paramount Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi of the Chewa people for promoting agricultural development in Eastern Province.

The Vice-President has said that one important way of maintaining law and order was through adhering to COVID-19 health guidelines especially avoiding mass gatherings to prevent further spread of the virus during this campaign period.

Speaking shortly upon arrival at Chipata Airport in Eastern Province this afternoon, Mrs Wina said there was a dire need to adhere to COVID-19 health guidelines to ensure that Zambia should demonstrate to the world that even during election times, peace and unity could prevail.

She said that all the chiefs in Zambia should be commended for taking the bold step of putting off their respective traditional ceremonies in view of the pandemic.

“I would like to say thank you to all the traditional leaders countrywide for choosing to put off their traditional ceremonies to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in Zambia,” Mrs Wina said.

The Vice-President said health authorities had warned several times about the dangers of large gatherings in spreading the CoronaVirus.

She said there was need for politicians to also ensure that they adhere to the warnings so as not to put the lives of Zambians at risk.

“Chiefs have shown the way and led by example hence the need for political leaders to emulate the traditional leaders and avoid endangering people’s lives for short term political gain,” Mrs Wina said.

Meanwhile, Mrs Wina has said Chief Mpezeni and Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi should be commended for spearheading agricultural development in Eastern Province.

She said Eastern Province is now the leading producer in agriculture in the country due to concerted efforts by government and other stakeholders like traditional leaders.
“I would like to Express since gratitude to the two traditional leaders and their sub-chiefs and their subjects for stimulating development to make Eastern Province a leader in the agricultural sector in Zambia,” Mrs Wina said.

Her Honour the Vice-President was upon arrival at the airport welcomed by ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the National Mobilisation Committee and Central Committee (MCC) Hon Joseph “Bonanza” Malanji, PF Presidential Campaign Manager for Eastern Province Hon Vincent Mwale and former Minister of Local Government Hon Dr Charles Banda among others.

Previous article‘I used to hunt wild animals to feed my family’ – Fashion Sakala

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Politicians should adhere to the health warnings and not put the lives of Zambians at risk-Wina

REPUBLICAN VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has called on all political parties in Zambia to maintain peace, law and order...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu can’t Decide how Campaigns should be conducted,he is also a player in the Game-UPND Youth chairperson

Headlines Chief Editor - 3
United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka provincial youth chairperson Mr Anderson Banda has charged that the directive from President Lungu to ban rallies...
Read more

Government dismayed with Doctors’ continued attempts to disrupt delivery of health services through a ‘GO-SLOW’

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
The Government has said that is is dismayed with the Resident Doctors Association of Zambia’s (RDAZ) continued attempts to disrupt delivery of health services...
Read more

Charity Katanga warns political players not to dare the Zambia police by defying Covid-19 protocols

Headlines Chief Editor - 55
Deputy Inspector General of Police Charity Katanga has warned political players not to dare the police by defying Covid-19 protocols and that Zambia ...
Read more

Former Community Development Minister, Emerine Kabanshi sent to Jail for Two years

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
Former Community Development Minister, Emerine Kabanshi has been jailed for two years. This is after the former Minister was convicted by the Lusaka magistrate...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.