Vice President Inonge Wina has commended political parties who have settled for female running mates ahead of this year’s August 12 elections saying it is a momentous step towards the attainment of gender equality in the country.

The Vice President noted that for the first time, Zambia has this year recorded the highest number of women positioned for the second highest position in the governance of the country.

“It is for the first time that we have had more positioned for the Vice Presidency, and this is commended,” she explained.

Mrs Wina was speaking during a meeting with traditional leaders in Chipata, where she also presented Professor Nkandu Luo as President Edgar Lungu’s running mate.

Mrs Wina said although the country still has a long way to go before it attains gender equality, the step taken by most political parties is a step in the right direction.

“We might still have a hundred more years to go before we are where we are supposed to be as a country, but we are headed there”, she noted.

Other than the PF fielding Professor Nkandu Luo as President Edgar Lungu as running mate, the United National Development Party is likewise fielding Mutale Nalumango as its running mate to its candidate Hakainde Hichilema, a fit that has elated a number of women movements and political players.

And Vice President Wina has expressed concern over the high numbers of candidates who have opted to contest as independent candidates after being ‘ ditched ‘ ahead of the August 12th elections.

She said is saddened with the development where Eastern province is leading with over 40 candidates deciding to go independent as a result.

“Eastern province is topping with about 43 candidates resigning from their respective parties to contest as independent members. This has been quite an issue and we are trying to ascertain why”, she questioned.

Meanwhile, the Ngoni Royal Establishment called on political players to avoid politics of insults, but to instead safeguard the peace of the country.

The Establishment’s representative Chief Madzimawe said peace is synonymous to development meaning there is no guaranteed of development in the absence of peace.

“You can only talk of development when there is peace because peace comes first. As such, we expect all political players to always be conscious of this fact and ensure they conduct themselves in a peaceful manner”, he said.

He further called on politicians to take heed of the covid-19 situation as they carry out campaigns ahead of the elections.

And Chief Mbangombe who represented the Chewa Royal Establishment commended government for embarking on various development projects.

Stating that people can attest to the development that has been recorded in the country, Chief Mangombe further commended President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front (PF) party for the choice of a woman as the PF.