9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

29 year old woman arrested for alleged rape in Nakonde

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Rural News 29 year old woman arrested for alleged rape in Nakonde
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province have arrested a 29-year-old woman for defilement. Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Lizzie Machina, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said Taona Namwalizi of Katozi village allegedly defiled a 15 year old boy after intoxicating him with liquor.

Ms. Mashina said the occurrence which happened on 30th May, 2021 around 19:00 hours was reported to Nakonde Police Post by the juvenile’s mother, Harriet Nambeya on 31st May, 2021.

“The matter was reported at Nakonde Police by Harriet Nambeya aged 34 who reported on behalf of her son aged 15 that he had been defiled by Taona Namwalizi,” she said.

She further stated that the victim who is a Grade 5 pupil sustained injuries on his manhood. Ms. Mashina explained that Namwalizi took advantage of the boy after she asked him to escort her for some errands within the village.

“The victim was at home with his grandmother aged 87 years when Namwalizi requested him to escort her to collect some credit around the village, “she said.

To the contrary, the accused however, took the minor to the bar and later to her house where she defiled her victim. Ms. Mashina added that the victim was persuaded to drink beer which supposedly got him drunk and dozed off , leading to Namwalizi sexually assaulting him.

“When he woke up he allegedly found the said suspect mounted on him, carnally knowing him, that’s how he shouted for help and two members of the public got alarmed and rushed to check what was happening,” she said.

She further disclosed that the victim was advised to seek medical examination, while the suspect will appear in court soon.

“Acting on this report, ZP form 32 was issued to the victim for examination and medication. The suspect was apprehended by members of the public and handed over to Nakonde Police Post , ” Ms. Mashina said.

Previous articleHealth Ministry PS dismayed at Assertions of faking COVID numbers to stop Opposition Parties from Campaigning

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

29 year old woman arrested for alleged rape in Nakonde

Police in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province have arrested a 29-year-old woman for defilement. Muchinga Province Police Commissioner,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

50 headmen receive bicycles as Chief Kopa endorses the candidature of President Lungu

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
Fifty Headmen in Chief Kopa's Chiefdom have received bicycles from President Edgar Lungu under the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative (ECL - MPEC). And...
Read more

ICTs, a fulcrum of economic development-DC

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
Solwezi District Commissioner Rosemary Kamalonga has expressed confidence that the recent enactment of the three cyber related pieces of legislation will ensure that...
Read more

Government praises the quality of workmanship exhibited on the Kashikishi-Lunchinda road in Luapula Province.

Rural News Chief Editor - 12
Government has praised the quality of workmanship exhibited on the Kashikishi-Lunchinda road in Luapula Province. Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota expressed satisfaction...
Read more

Increased number of licensed surveyors speed up processing of land titles for people in rural areas.

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Permanent Secretary, Yumba Ndashe says he is optimistic that the increased number of licensed surveyors is a step...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.