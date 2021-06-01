Police in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province have arrested a 29-year-old woman for defilement. Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Lizzie Machina, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said Taona Namwalizi of Katozi village allegedly defiled a 15 year old boy after intoxicating him with liquor.

Ms. Mashina said the occurrence which happened on 30th May, 2021 around 19:00 hours was reported to Nakonde Police Post by the juvenile’s mother, Harriet Nambeya on 31st May, 2021.

“The matter was reported at Nakonde Police by Harriet Nambeya aged 34 who reported on behalf of her son aged 15 that he had been defiled by Taona Namwalizi,” she said.

She further stated that the victim who is a Grade 5 pupil sustained injuries on his manhood. Ms. Mashina explained that Namwalizi took advantage of the boy after she asked him to escort her for some errands within the village.

“The victim was at home with his grandmother aged 87 years when Namwalizi requested him to escort her to collect some credit around the village, “she said.

To the contrary, the accused however, took the minor to the bar and later to her house where she defiled her victim. Ms. Mashina added that the victim was persuaded to drink beer which supposedly got him drunk and dozed off , leading to Namwalizi sexually assaulting him.

“When he woke up he allegedly found the said suspect mounted on him, carnally knowing him, that’s how he shouted for help and two members of the public got alarmed and rushed to check what was happening,” she said.

She further disclosed that the victim was advised to seek medical examination, while the suspect will appear in court soon.

“Acting on this report, ZP form 32 was issued to the victim for examination and medication. The suspect was apprehended by members of the public and handed over to Nakonde Police Post , ” Ms. Mashina said.