Government through the Public Service Management Division will today sack suspended Resident Doctors Association of Zambia President Dr. Brian Sampa from employment.

PSMD Permanent Secretary Boniface Chimbwali revealed today that Dr Sampa will be given the letter terminating his employment with the public service today.

Mr Chimbwali said Dr Sampa is being sacked for abandoning his work station at Chitokoloki Mission Hospital in Zambezi District for more than 10 days which is against the public service regulations.

He was speaking on a special radio programme on Hot FM alongside Health Permanent Secretary-Technical Dr Kennedy Malala and Information and Broadcasting Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga.

Mr Chimbwali also stated that the junior doctors who have been on go slow should consider themselves fired if they continue with their action up to the 10th day.

Meanwhile, Doctors have vowed to continue with their go slow until all their grievances are met.