Saturday, June 5, 2021
General News
Updated:

No Civil Servants will be fired by UPND-Liswaniso

By Chief Editor
United Party for National Development (UPND) National Youth Chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso has dispelled assertions by the PF that UPND would swiftly move in to flash out civil servants once in Government.

Responding to rhetoric and propaganda that the UPND would run a vindictive regime once in Government after 12th August, Mr. Liswaniso observed that such propaganda by the ruling party was aimed at demonizing the UPND ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Mr. Liswaniso also charged that the unprecedented and dismissals of civil servants suspected to be sympathizers of the opposition UPND is unwarranted and misplaced.

He stated that the ongoing threats on civil servants that the UPND once in office will fire civil servants were baseless and unfounded.

He also submitted that the UPND was a party founded on democratic principles and will ensure that civil servants as public Administrators effectively and efficiently play their role of formulating policies based on the party vision of making life better for all

Mr. Liswaniso has since assured civil servants in the country that the UPND had no intentions of firing them on the pretext of being perceived as a member of the PF, adding that such propaganda was being peddled by the PF in order to hoodwink unsuspecting Zambians into retaining them in public office come 12th August.

“We shall not be like PF who have cadrerised the civil servant despite being professionals, look at the DC no one knows if they are civil servants or not. “said Mr. Liswaniso.

Previous articleZambia’s Covid-19 cases soars to nearly 1,000 in the last 24hrs

