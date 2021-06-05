The Covid-19 positive confirmed cases in the country have continued escalating with the latest recorded number in the last 24 hours standing at a 988 out of the 10,923 tests conducted.

This brings the cumulative number of positive confirmed cases recorded from March last year to date to 98,376.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama disclosed this in a statement issued to the media yesterday.

According to the breakdown of the new cases (and positivity) recorded per province, Lusaka recorded 476, followed by Eastern 127, Central 126, Copperbelt 95 and Southern 74.

Western province recorded 45, Northern 14, Luapula 13, Muchinga eight and North-western 10.

“Fellow Country Men, Women and the Youth; In the last 24 hours, as a country we recorded 988 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 out of 10,923 tests conducted giving 9 percent positivity, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date to 98,376,” Dr. Malama said.

And in the last 24 hours, Zambia has recorded 70 Covid-19 admissions.

Currently, 145 Covid-19 patients are on oxygen therapy and 15 are in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, Zambia has recorded nine Covid-19 or related deaths in the last 24 hours, making it the highest number recorded since February 2021.

Eight of the deaths have been classified as Covid-19 deaths and one classified as Covid-19 associated death.

Dr. Malama revealed that those that died are in the ages between 16 to 82 years.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 related deaths recorded to date now stands at 1,297, classified as 734 Covid deaths and 563 Covid-19 associated deaths.

“These deaths were reported in Lusaka (5), Copperbelt (3) and North-western (1) provinces,” he said.

And in the last 24 hours, a total of 194 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from both the Covid-19 isolation facilities and home based management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 92,514 (94 percent).

Dr. Malama said the current Covid-19 active cases stand at 4,565, out of whom 4,366 (96 percent) are under community management and 199 (4 percent) are admitted to Covid-19 isolation facilities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Heath has expressed concern over the laxity by some members of public in observing Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

Dr. Malama said the development is worrisome especially that there is an increase number of Covid-19 cases being recorded in the country.