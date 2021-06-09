9.5 C
General News
Catholic Media houses mourns Fr Benedict Ng’andwe

By Chief Editor
The Catholic Media Services which is the umbrella organisation of Catholic operated media houses in Zambia, has described as a blow, the death of Fr. Benedict Ng’andwe.

In a statement released to ZANIS, Catholic Media Services (CMS) Director Fr. Winfield Kunda, says the death of Fr. Ng’andwe is a blow to the Communication Ministry of the Catholic Church because it comes soon after the death of two other Communication professionals of the Church Bishop Moses Hamungole and Fr. Charles Chilinda.

The CMS Director has described the late Fr. Ngandwe as a vibrant and committed member, who contributed to the growth of Church Media in the country.

“This is a very difficult period for Catholic Media Services (CMS) and indeed all the Communication Commission members of the Catholic Church in Zambia” Fr. Kinda said.

Until his death, Fr. Benedict Ng’andwe served as Chief Executive Officer of Ndola Catholic Diocese’s radio Icengelo and a commission member of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops Communications Commission (ZCCB – CC) and was recently elected Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia.

“On behalf of the ZCCB Bishop Director for Communication Rt. Rev. Bishop Valentine Kalumba, OMI we send prayers and condolences to Radio Icengelo Board, the staff, the Diocese of Ndola and all the listeners of Radio Icengelo,” Fr. Kunda Concluded.

