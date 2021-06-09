Patriotic Front Parliamentary Candidate for Kanchibiya Constituency Sunday Chanda has announced an ambitious 5- Year Community School Rehabilitation Programme for Kanchibiya aimed at phasing out all grass-thatched muddy community schools in the Constituency by the year 2026.

Speaking when he toured Chisensela Community School in Lubaleshi Ward this morning, Mr Chanda said it was unacceptable that children would learn in the kind of classrooms that he found at the school.

“Our 2021-2026 election manifesto is saying ‘NO’ to this kind of thing. In this regard, let me announce a 5 – Year Community School Rehabilitation Programme for Kanchibiya Constituency aimed at phasing out all grass-thatched muddy community schools by the year 2026.” He said

Mr Chanda said this programme will be anchored by strong community partnership and participation, private sector involvement and Government coming in to facilitate.

“We shall rehabilitate and mordernise community schools, working with the locals to make desks as well as ensure adequate teacher – pupil ratios and learning materials. This is what we shall embark on after the 12th June 2021 elections. I therefore ask all of you to support and vote for President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Patriotic Front. I cannot do anything alone”, Mr. Chanda said.

And Mr Chanda introduced a reward system for best performing boy and girl children in the schools as an incentive for them to work even harder.

In March 2021, Mr Chanda donated building materials to Chisensela Community School towards the construction of a 1 x 3 classroom block.

The community is providing sand and burnt bricks towards this project and the classroom block will be constructed by local contractors mobilized from Chisensela village.